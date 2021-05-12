Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Sells $590,665.92 in Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 2,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.82, for a total value of $590,665.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 18,721,160 shares in the company, valued at $4,901,574,111.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Joseph D. Mansueto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 7th, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 8,266 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.65, for a total value of $2,162,798.90.

On Monday, May 3rd, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 17,032 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.46, for a total value of $4,504,282.72.

Shares of NASDAQ:MORN opened at $251.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Morningstar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.19 and a twelve month high of $270.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $241.95 and its 200-day moving average is $226.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.74 and a beta of 1.06.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $380.40 million during the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 13.11%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Morningstar by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 119 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Morningstar in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Morningstar by 230.6% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Morningstar by 213.3% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 188 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Morningstar in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors own 47.48% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

