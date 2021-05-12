Morgan Stanley Trims NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) Target Price to $65.00

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NSTG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NanoString Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $70.17.

NSTG opened at $55.75 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.60 and a beta of 1.77. NanoString Technologies has a twelve month low of $27.46 and a twelve month high of $86.42. The company has a current ratio of 8.94, a quick ratio of 8.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $31.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.51 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.47% and a negative return on equity of 68.96%. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that NanoString Technologies will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO R Bradley Gray sold 33,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.04, for a total value of $2,067,979.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,644,219.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Hershberg sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total value of $100,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,926.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,323 shares of company stock valued at $7,111,682 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 211.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in NanoString Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in NanoString Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $170,000. Institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells tools for scientific and clinical research in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

