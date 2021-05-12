Morgan Stanley Raises Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Price Target to $56.00

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) had its price target boosted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $56.00 in a research report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.87% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SYF. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.86.

Shares of SYF stock opened at $45.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $26.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.53. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $15.17 and a 52 week high of $47.22.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.23. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 12.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.60 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Paul Whynott sold 20,480 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total transaction of $814,284.80. Also, insider David P. Melito sold 2,205 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $92,962.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $731,138.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1,564.0% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 91.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

