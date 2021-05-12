Morgan Stanley Raises Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Price Target to $80.00

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.75% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. OTR Global raised Johnson Controls International from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.33.

NYSE JCI opened at $64.13 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.89. The company has a market capitalization of $45.96 billion, a PE ratio of 75.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Johnson Controls International has a 12 month low of $26.23 and a 12 month high of $66.69.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 2.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson Controls International will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, March 11th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 19,196 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $1,268,471.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 84,228 shares in the company, valued at $5,565,786.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total value of $280,450.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 61,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,469,951.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,696 shares of company stock worth $2,327,467. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 209.6% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 813.7% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

