Morgan Stanley Lowers ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) Price Target to $53.00

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 145.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered ADC Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on ADC Therapeutics from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. ADC Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.17.

NYSE:ADCT opened at $21.60 on Monday. ADC Therapeutics has a one year low of $20.54 and a one year high of $56.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 15.55 and a current ratio of 15.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion and a PE ratio of -9.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.66.

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.54. As a group, analysts predict that ADC Therapeutics will post -3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,986,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,612,000 after buying an additional 898,606 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 46.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,630,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,210,000 after buying an additional 829,755 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 173.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,965,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,924,000 after buying an additional 1,246,586 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of ADC Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $53,782,000. Finally, Matthews International Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 153.8% during the first quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 607,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,836,000 after buying an additional 368,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.88% of the company’s stock.

About ADC Therapeutics

ADC Therapeutics SA, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its lead product candidates are loncastuximab tesirine (ADCT-402), an ADC that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma, and Phase III clinical trial in combination with rituximab to treat relapsed or refractory DLBCL, as well as Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for relapsed or refractory DLBCL and mantle cell lymphoma; and camidanlumab tesirine (ADCT-301), an ADC that is in a pivotal Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory Hodgkin lymphoma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma, and Phase Ib clinical trial for selected advanced solid tumors.

