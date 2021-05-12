Morgan Stanley Increases Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Price Target to $109.00

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $109.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential downside of 0.82% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on RSG. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Republic Services from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.00.
Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $109.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $35.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64. Republic Services has a twelve month low of $77.80 and a twelve month high of $113.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.
In other news, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 12,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.31, for a total value of $1,436,220.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. purchased 10,055 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $99.44 per share, for a total transaction of $999,869.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,812,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,820,322,358.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Republic Services by 153.5% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Republic Services by 82.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 506 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. 56.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Republic Services
Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.
