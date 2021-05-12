Morgan Stanley Increases Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Price Target to $109.00

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $109.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential downside of 0.82% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on RSG. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Republic Services from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $109.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $35.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64. Republic Services has a twelve month low of $77.80 and a twelve month high of $113.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 13.59%. As a group, research analysts predict that Republic Services will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 12,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.31, for a total value of $1,436,220.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. purchased 10,055 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $99.44 per share, for a total transaction of $999,869.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,812,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,820,322,358.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Republic Services by 153.5% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Republic Services by 82.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 506 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. 56.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

