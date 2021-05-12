Morgan Stanley Increases Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Price Target to $120.00

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ATVI. Raymond James reiterated a buy rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $104.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Activision Blizzard presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $109.64.

Activision Blizzard stock opened at $95.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.08 billion, a PE ratio of 33.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. Activision Blizzard has a 12 month low of $66.59 and a 12 month high of $104.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.12.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total transaction of $1,771,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 45,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total value of $4,141,859.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATVI. Public Investment Fund purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth about $1,389,418,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth about $806,508,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,457,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,427,763,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760,947 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 117.2% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,417,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923,884 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,996,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

