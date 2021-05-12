Morgan Stanley Cuts Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Price Target to $56.00

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 107.72% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on INSM. Zacks Investment Research raised Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Insmed from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Insmed has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.38.

Shares of INSM stock opened at $26.96 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.71. Insmed has a fifty-two week low of $22.67 and a fifty-two week high of $45.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.37 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 7.43, a current ratio of 7.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.02. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 79.58% and a negative net margin of 145.14%. The business had revenue of $40.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.74) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Insmed will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider John Soriano sold 45,412 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.38, for a total value of $1,833,736.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,159,926.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Lewis sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total value of $1,809,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,309,513.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INSM. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Insmed in the 3rd quarter worth about $362,000. Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Insmed by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 292,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,729,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Insmed by 120.1% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 450,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,986,000 after purchasing an additional 245,599 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Insmed by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insmed during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

