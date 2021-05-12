Morgan Stanley Boosts Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) Price Target to $4.50

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $3.75 to $4.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 5.66% from the company’s previous close.

VNTR has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Venator Materials from $3.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Venator Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.52.

VNTR opened at $4.77 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.71. Venator Materials has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $5.49. The company has a market capitalization of $508.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). Venator Materials had a negative net margin of 11.84% and a negative return on equity of 2.86%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Venator Materials will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Venator Materials by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 243,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 48,445 shares during the last quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. bought a new position in Venator Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $2,562,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Venator Materials by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 184,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 19,148 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Venator Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Venator Materials during the first quarter worth about $37,000. 31.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Venator Materials Company Profile

Venator Materials PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and ultrafine TiO2 products for use in coatings, printing inks, PVC window frames, plastic masterbatches, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, polyester fibers, polyamide fibers, catalysts, paper, and food and personal care products.

