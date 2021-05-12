Morgan Stanley Boosts Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Price Target to $40.00

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tapestry from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on Tapestry from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Tapestry from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tapestry currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.52.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Shares of Tapestry stock opened at $46.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33. Tapestry has a fifty-two week low of $11.51 and a fifty-two week high of $49.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.04.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Tapestry had a positive return on equity of 11.91% and a negative net margin of 9.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tapestry will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tapestry news, Director Ivan Menezes sold 5,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total transaction of $234,051.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,079 shares in the company, valued at $1,595,880.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Kahn sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $801,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 206,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,270,787.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,602 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,053. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Tapestry by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,280,088 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $941,106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,925,214 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,981,819 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $947,081,000 after buying an additional 128,710 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 77.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,459,036 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $224,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375,231 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,876,124 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $120,468,000 after purchasing an additional 155,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,983,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, Other Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

Featured Story: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.