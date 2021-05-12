Moog Inc. (OTCMKTS:MOG/A) Announces $0.25 Dividend

Moog Inc. (OTCMKTS:MOG/A) announced a dividend on Friday, April 30th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Tuesday, June 1st. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of MOG/A stock traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $88.12. The stock had a trading volume of 72,242 shares. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.67.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Moog from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and controls systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.

