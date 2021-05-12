MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) Shares Gap Up to $8.03

MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.03, but opened at $8.40. MoneyGram International shares last traded at $8.36, with a volume of 21,537 shares.

MGI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of MoneyGram International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 price target on shares of MoneyGram International in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of MoneyGram International from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

The stock has a market cap of $647.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.95 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.93.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $310.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.28 million. MoneyGram International had a negative return on equity of 1.48% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. As a group, analysts anticipate that MoneyGram International, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGI. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of MoneyGram International in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in MoneyGram International in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MoneyGram International in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of MoneyGram International by 297.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 8,860 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of MoneyGram International by 5,085.0% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 10,170 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.01% of the company’s stock.

About MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI)

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cross-border peer-to-peer payments and money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services through third-party agents, including retail chains, independent retailers, post offices, banks, and other financial institutions; and digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, mobile solutions, digital partners, wallets, and account deposit services.

