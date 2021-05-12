(MOG.TO) (MOG) to Release Earnings on Thursday

(MOG.TO) (TSE:MOG) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.18) per share for the quarter.

(MOG.TO) (TSE:MOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported C($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.16) by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$10.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$9.65 million.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for (MOG.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for (MOG.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.