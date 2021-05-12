ModiHost Trading Down 8% This Week (AIM)

ModiHost (CURRENCY:AIM) traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. ModiHost has a total market cap of $200,186.03 and approximately $37,058.00 worth of ModiHost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ModiHost has traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar. One ModiHost coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000296 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.47 or 0.00083808 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.38 or 0.00019128 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001843 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 27.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $562.77 or 0.01037255 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.75 or 0.00069577 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002155 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.13 or 0.00110829 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $32.98 or 0.00060780 BTC.

ModiHost Profile

AIM is a coin. It was first traded on May 17th, 2018. ModiHost’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,246,664 coins. The official message board for ModiHost is medium.com/@ModiHost . ModiHost’s official Twitter account is @AimedisGlobal . The official website for ModiHost is modihost.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Aimedis is a medical care platform. It works as an intermediary between doctors and patients in order to create a medical data marketplace, where users can provide medical data to the doctors, and doctors can diagnose patients. At Aimedis, online medical prescriptions are possible as well as access to A.I. (Artificial Intelligence) tools that are able to examine medical data. The Aimedis (AIM) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them and/or to pay for other users medical services when using Aimedis. In addition, to buy or sell medical data, AIM tokens are required. “

ModiHost Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ModiHost directly using US dollars.

