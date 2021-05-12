Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Bought by Manchester Financial Inc.

Manchester Financial Inc. grew its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 101.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 266 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Park Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Moderna by 81.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

Shares of MRNA opened at $158.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market cap of $63.84 billion, a PE ratio of -98.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.91. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.13 and a 1-year high of $189.26.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Moderna had a negative net margin of 242.73% and a negative return on equity of 28.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24112.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 1,836,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total transaction of $301,633,712.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,101,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,141,666.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.98, for a total transaction of $2,010,151.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,453,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,174,474,898.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,737,436 shares of company stock valued at $838,952,152 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MRNA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Moderna from $206.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, April 16th. SVB Leerink reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Moderna from $178.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.88.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

See Also: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.