Model N (NYSE:MODN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Model N (NYSE:MODN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.210-0.240 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $189 million-$190 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $185.60 million.Model N also updated its FY21 guidance to $0.21-0.24 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Model N from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Model N from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. BTIG Research raised Model N from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on Model N from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Model N has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.60.

Get Model N alerts:

MODN traded down $0.74 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 446,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,787. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Model N has a twelve month low of $25.80 and a twelve month high of $48.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.07 and a beta of 0.95.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The software maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. Model N had a negative return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 8.48%. The company had revenue of $48.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.43 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. Model N’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Model N will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,208 shares of Model N stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total value of $201,601.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 157,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,087,766.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Dave Michaud sold 1,299 shares of Model N stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.79, for a total value of $54,285.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 54,629 shares in the company, valued at $2,282,945.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,327 shares of company stock worth $1,034,391. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Model N Company Profile

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and high tech industries. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

Further Reading: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Model N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Model N and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.