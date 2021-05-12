Mirrored ProShares VIX (mVIXY) Price Up 17.1% Over Last 7 Days

Mirrored ProShares VIX (CURRENCY:mVIXY) traded 10.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 12th. One Mirrored ProShares VIX coin can now be purchased for $9.55 or 0.00017400 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Mirrored ProShares VIX has traded up 17.1% against the US dollar. Mirrored ProShares VIX has a market cap of $36.32 million and $1.48 million worth of Mirrored ProShares VIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001823 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002545 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $305.40 or 0.00556661 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.05 or 0.00071172 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.53 or 0.00247030 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 27.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004034 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $636.79 or 0.01160678 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.76 or 0.00034193 BTC.

Mirrored ProShares VIX Profile

Mirrored ProShares VIX’s total supply is 3,804,394 coins. Mirrored ProShares VIX’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored ProShares VIX’s official website is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored ProShares VIX is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Mirrored ProShares VIX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored ProShares VIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored ProShares VIX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored ProShares VIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

