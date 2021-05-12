Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (mIAU) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $27,407.00

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (CURRENCY:mIAU) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. In the last seven days, Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Mirrored iShares Gold Trust coin can now be purchased for about $18.03 or 0.00031591 BTC on popular exchanges. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has a total market cap of $42.10 million and approximately $27,407.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Gold Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $382.24 or 0.00669867 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.66 or 0.00071247 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.97 or 0.00250547 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00003980 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $664.59 or 0.01164679 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00032067 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Coin Profile

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s total supply is 2,335,275 coins. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official website is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Gold Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored iShares Gold Trust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored iShares Gold Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

