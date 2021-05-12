Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mimecast had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The business had revenue of $133.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Mimecast updated its Q1 2022 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of MIME traded up $2.88 on Tuesday, reaching $46.12. 1,377,796 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 809,054. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.70. Mimecast has a 12 month low of $36.52 and a 12 month high of $59.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 192.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

MIME has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Mimecast in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.11.

In related news, insider John J. Walsh, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $91,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,828 shares in the company, valued at $265,174. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CRO Dino Dimarino sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total value of $200,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 16,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,426.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 173,000 shares of company stock worth $7,478,360 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

About Mimecast

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

