Midland States Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 (NASDAQ:MSBI)

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 21st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.

Midland States Bancorp has raised its dividend by 33.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Midland States Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 34.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Midland States Bancorp to earn $2.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.8%.

Shares of MSBI traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.49. The company had a trading volume of 116 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,462. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Midland States Bancorp has a 1-year low of $12.48 and a 1-year high of $30.32. The stock has a market cap of $637.18 million, a PE ratio of 28.92 and a beta of 1.06.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.02). Midland States Bancorp had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 6.36%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Midland States Bancorp will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Midland States Bancorp news, SVP Jeffrey A. Brunoehler sold 9,593 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.08, for a total transaction of $278,964.44. Also, CAO Donald J. Spring sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $40,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,930.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,223 shares of company stock valued at $582,996 over the last three months. 7.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MSBI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 3rd. Stephens raised shares of Midland States Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

About Midland States Bancorp

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

