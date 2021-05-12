MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Bought by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank grew its position in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,862 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.08% of MicroStrategy worth $4,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MSTR. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 102.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in MicroStrategy by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 90 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 257.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 93 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 69.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSTR stock opened at $576.96 on Wednesday. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 52 week low of $109.64 and a 52 week high of $1,315.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $665.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $540.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,808.00 and a beta of 1.59.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $1.73. MicroStrategy had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 0.41%. The company had revenue of $122.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.80 million.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research began coverage on MicroStrategy in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $325.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $920.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $380.00.

In other news, Director Carl J. Rickertsen sold 8,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $804.34, for a total value of $6,965,584.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,608,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $704.93, for a total transaction of $7,049,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,005 shares in the company, valued at $7,052,824.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,560 shares of company stock worth $26,827,826 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 26.88% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2021, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

