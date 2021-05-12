Michael Capocchi Buys 160,498 Shares of Beam Communications Holdings Limited (ASX:BCC) Stock

Beam Communications Holdings Limited (ASX:BCC) insider Michael Capocchi purchased 160,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.26 ($0.18) per share, for a total transaction of A$41,408.48 ($29,577.49).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.91.

Beam Communications Holdings Limited designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and distributes a range of satellite communication terminals, docking units, and handheld phone accessories. It also offers push-to-talk products, modems, antennas, and cables; gateways and cellular antennas; and data airtime services.

