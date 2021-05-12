MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.050-2.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.660. The company issued revenue guidance of $395.50 million-$403.41 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $398.23 million.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered MGP Ingredients from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist lowered MGP Ingredients from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet upgraded MGP Ingredients from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on MGP Ingredients from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. MGP Ingredients has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Shares of MGPI traded up $1.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.66. The stock had a trading volume of 2,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,099. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 1.76. MGP Ingredients has a 52 week low of $32.78 and a 52 week high of $71.95.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $108.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.77 million. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 10.71%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that MGP Ingredients will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.15%.

In related news, Director Lori L.S. Mingus sold 1,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.32, for a total transaction of $67,728.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,962 shares in the company, valued at $126,195.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Terrence P. Dunn sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total value of $263,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,310.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,086 shares of company stock valued at $774,595. 24.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates through two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

