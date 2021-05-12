Meyer Handelman Co. Trims Stock Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Meyer Handelman Co. cut its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 2.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,301,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704,250 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,796,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,695,000 after acquiring an additional 312,258 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $864,584,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $372,443,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,279,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,912,000 after acquiring an additional 257,454 shares during the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LHX shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. L3Harris Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.21.

LHX stock opened at $213.33 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.73 billion, a PE ratio of 35.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.09 and a 12 month high of $221.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 40.48%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

