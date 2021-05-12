Meyer Handelman Co. Sells 16,666 Shares of Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD)

Meyer Handelman Co. decreased its position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) by 37.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,666 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co. owned approximately 0.17% of Relmada Therapeutics worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLMD. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Relmada Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 4,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Relmada Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Relmada Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Relmada Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ RLMD opened at $34.94 on Wednesday. Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.40 and a twelve month high of $54.00. The firm has a market cap of $585.14 million, a P/E ratio of -16.18 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.04 and a 200 day moving average of $34.59.

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by ($0.20). Equities research analysts predict that Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Relmada Therapeutics news, Director Paul Edward Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total transaction of $178,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 172,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,152,654.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sergio Traversa sold 7,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.65, for a total transaction of $250,156.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,521,293.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,490 shares of company stock valued at $621,812. 9.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Relmada Therapeutics

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing drugs to treat central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate, d-Methadone, an oral agent, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of depression, neuropathic pain, and other potential CNS pathological conditions.

