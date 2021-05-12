Meyer Handelman Co. Raises Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,340 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LMT. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 219.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,592,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $565,444,000 after buying an additional 1,093,517 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 754.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 516,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $183,489,000 after purchasing an additional 456,400 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $156,453,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,471,172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,232,196,000 after purchasing an additional 360,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $120,527,000. 77.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

In other Lockheed Martin news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.84, for a total value of $2,075,039.04. Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.95, for a total value of $2,549,717.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,707 shares of company stock worth $5,925,208 over the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $427.11.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $386.00 on Wednesday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $319.81 and a twelve month high of $417.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $379.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $357.81.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $16.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 47.38%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Further Reading: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.