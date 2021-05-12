Meyer Handelman Co. Invests $154,000 in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Meyer Handelman Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 20,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in Cenovus Energy by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 8,436,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,954,000 after purchasing an additional 113,412 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Cenovus Energy by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,720,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,807,000 after buying an additional 718,954 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Cenovus Energy by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,512,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,292,000 after buying an additional 609,503 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,938,462 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,244,000 after buying an additional 2,382,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 851.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,580,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,715,000 after acquiring an additional 4,099,432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVE opened at $7.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 3.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.44. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a one year low of $3.15 and a one year high of $8.57.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). Cenovus Energy had a negative net margin of 14.15% and a negative return on equity of 12.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0144 per share. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. This is a boost from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Thursday, April 15th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Scotiabank upgraded Cenovus Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.52.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

