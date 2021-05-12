Meyer Handelman Co. Has $3.51 Million Holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Meyer Handelman Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 328,976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 15,799 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $3,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,176,801 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $87,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,462 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter worth $6,100,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,611,664 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,441,000 after purchasing an additional 656,698 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,899,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,668,000 after acquiring an additional 602,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter valued at $3,807,000. 67.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 67,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $747,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,270,512 shares in the company, valued at $14,077,272.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 20,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total value of $262,771.90. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 223,349 shares in the company, valued at $2,803,029.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 155,938 shares of company stock worth $1,755,197. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MRO shares. Mizuho raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.32.

MRO opened at $11.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 3.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.55. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $3.73 and a 1 year high of $13.29.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 32.64% and a negative return on equity of 6.64%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 16.00%.

Marathon Oil Profile

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

