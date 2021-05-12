MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income Sells 223,525 Shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income trimmed its holdings in shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) by 80.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,770 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 223,525 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income’s holdings in Calix were worth $1,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Calix by 78.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 84,823 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 37,355 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors increased its stake in shares of Calix by 140.7% in the fourth quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 43,106 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 25,194 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Calix by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Calix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in Calix by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,105 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director J Daniel Plants sold 275,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total transaction of $12,872,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Calix stock opened at $43.37 on Wednesday. Calix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.64 and a 1 year high of $48.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 309.79 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.23.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $162.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.46 million. Calix had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 2.01%. Calix’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Calix, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CALX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. BWS Financial began coverage on shares of Calix in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “sell” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Calix from $40.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Calix from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Calix from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.48.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services required to deliver the unified access network in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, Europe, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable communication service providers (CSPs) to provide a range of services, such as basic voice and data, and advanced broadband services.

