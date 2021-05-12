MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income Raises Holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income lifted its position in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,725 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,810 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income’s holdings in Gentex were worth $2,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GNTX. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its stake in shares of Gentex by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 7,192,307 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $244,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484,802 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Gentex in the 4th quarter valued at $83,547,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Gentex by 161.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,718,450 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $58,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,410 shares during the period. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,224,000. Finally, Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Gentex by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,615,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $54,817,000 after acquiring an additional 715,300 shares during the period. 81.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GNTX shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Gentex from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Gentex in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on Gentex from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.14.

Gentex stock opened at $34.79 on Wednesday. Gentex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.11 and a fifty-two week high of $37.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.35.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $483.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.37 million. Gentex had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 16.59%. Gentex’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.92%.

In other Gentex news, Director Gary F. Goode sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.59, for a total transaction of $498,260.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,933.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 6,300 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $224,091.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,941,064.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,366 shares of company stock valued at $1,509,160 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

