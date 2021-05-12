MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income Has $385,000 Position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income raised its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WH. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth $56,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 152.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3,647.5% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. 93.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

WH opened at $72.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. The stock has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.42, a PEG ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.52. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.16 and a twelve month high of $76.04.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.11. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a positive return on equity of 21.25%. The business had revenue of $303.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.52 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a positive change from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 19.51%.

In related news, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 27,293 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.13, for a total value of $1,777,593.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on WH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist lifted their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $68.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.71.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited service hotels.

See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH).

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.