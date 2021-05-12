MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income Decreases Stock Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income cut its holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 975 shares during the quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $2,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,095,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,117,000 after buying an additional 173,849 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 107.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 861,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,758,000 after acquiring an additional 446,958 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,348,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,733,000 after acquiring an additional 260,190 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 105.8% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 536,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,209,000 after purchasing an additional 275,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 147.4% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 18,074 shares during the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on STLD shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their target price on Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.40.

STLD opened at $64.34 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.11. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.97 and a 1-year high of $66.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.40.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.12. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 5.17%. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. This is a positive change from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.55%.

In related news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 71,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $4,659,206.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 955,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,125,417.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Keith E. Busse sold 8,035 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total transaction of $394,197.10. Insiders sold a total of 282,375 shares of company stock valued at $17,653,644 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot and cold roll, and coated steel products; structural flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and other engineered round steel bars.

