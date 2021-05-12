MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income Boosts Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 948.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,995 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,470 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $2,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,626,000. NovaPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,467,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 142,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,755,000 after acquiring an additional 12,335 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 144,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,969,000 after purchasing an additional 5,959 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWN opened at $163.00 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $78.13 and a 1 year high of $170.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $161.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.93.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

