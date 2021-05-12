Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.150-2.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.65 billion-$3.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.72 billion.

Shares of MTOR traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.30. The company had a trading volume of 24,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,670. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. Meritor has a 1-year low of $15.72 and a 1-year high of $33.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 2.19.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Meritor had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 19.93%. The business had revenue of $983.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.57 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Meritor will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on MTOR shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Meritor from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Meritor from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meritor from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.40.

In related news, Director Ivor J. Evans sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total value of $3,224,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Craig sold 199,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total transaction of $6,354,308.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,113.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 300,167 shares of company stock valued at $9,594,601. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About Meritor

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket and Industrial.

