Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Stock Price Up 4.3%

Shares of Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) rose 4.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.70 and last traded at $16.60. Approximately 2,362 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 311,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.91.

MERC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Mercer International from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercer International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Mercer International from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James set a $24.00 target price on shares of Mercer International and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Mercer International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.42.

The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.41 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.12.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.14. Mercer International had a negative net margin of 5.68% and a negative return on equity of 14.04%. The business had revenue of $412.72 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Mercer International Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -325.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MERC. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Mercer International by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 15,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 6,540 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Mercer International during the 4th quarter valued at about $154,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Mercer International by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 5,523 shares during the period. Vancity Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Mercer International during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,589,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mercer International during the 1st quarter valued at about $260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.17% of the company’s stock.

About Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC)

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. The company also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

