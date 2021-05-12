MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Bought by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 58.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 633 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MELI. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 216.7% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 566.7% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 22 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,381.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -8,633.34 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,530.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,599.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $746.01 and a 1-year high of $2,020.00.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.95). MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. On average, equities research analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MELI. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $1,824.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,300.00 to $2,150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,530.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,756.61.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money via their websites and mobile apps.

