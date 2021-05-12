Megacoin (MEC) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $16.00

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 12th. In the last week, Megacoin has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar. Megacoin has a total market cap of $642,201.78 and approximately $16.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Megacoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0163 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000872 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $367.46 or 0.00655213 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00006972 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00007074 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0975 or 0.00000174 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002453 BTC.

Megacoin Coin Profile

Megacoin (CRYPTO:MEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,490,543 coins. Megacoin’s official website is www.megacoin.eu . The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Megacoin’s official message board is megacointalk.org . Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

Megacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Megacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Megacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

