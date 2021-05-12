Meeder Asset Management Inc. Invests $223,000 in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 20,799 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Tenneco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Tenneco by 50.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,139 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tenneco during the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its holdings in Tenneco by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 13,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in shares of Tenneco by 84.1% in the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 27,976 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 12,779 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on TEN shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Tenneco in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Tenneco in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Tenneco from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.80.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 1,999,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.44, for a total value of $24,876,205.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director James S. Metcalf acquired 17,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.70 per share, for a total transaction of $200,070.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,238,424 shares of company stock worth $154,674,477. Corporate insiders own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TEN opened at $13.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.99, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 2.68. Tenneco Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.10 and a 1-year high of $15.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.52.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. Tenneco had a negative net margin of 13.32% and a negative return on equity of 24.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Tenneco Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tenneco

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments.

