Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $273,000 Stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 46.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,618 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 73.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MPC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James raised Marathon Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Marathon Petroleum has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.07.

NYSE MPC opened at $58.64 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.93. The firm has a market cap of $38.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $26.56 and a 1 year high of $61.10.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.52. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.81%. The business had revenue of $22.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 46.96%.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

