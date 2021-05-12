Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $235,000 Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 63.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,686 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. 79.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Church & Dwight has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.27.

In other news, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 15,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total transaction of $1,310,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 20,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,751,458.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director James Craigie purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $80.26 per share, for a total transaction of $481,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,116.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CHD stock opened at $88.09 on Wednesday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.07 and a fifty-two week high of $98.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.61. The company has a market cap of $21.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.42, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.2525 per share. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.89%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

