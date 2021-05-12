Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $213,000 Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 1,196.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,916 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,614 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 245.6% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 553 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

UBER opened at $46.21 on Wednesday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $64.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.61 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.60 and its 200 day moving average is $53.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.27% and a negative net margin of 53.12%. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.64) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Argus lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.44.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $372,515.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 189,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,837,779.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $1,247,850.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 147,709 shares in the company, valued at $8,880,265.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

