Meeder Asset Management Inc. Buys 2,136 Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 10,171.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,157 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,694,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,649,000 after purchasing an additional 170,537 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Brunswick by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,888,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,995,000 after acquiring an additional 15,878 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brunswick by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,506,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,885,000 after acquiring an additional 93,916 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,236,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,274,000 after acquiring an additional 42,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,121,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,502,000 after purchasing an additional 256,185 shares in the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.72, for a total transaction of $321,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised shares of Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Brunswick from $99.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet raised Brunswick from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Brunswick from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.29.

Shares of NYSE BC opened at $111.63 on Wednesday. Brunswick Co. has a 1 year low of $42.78 and a 1 year high of $117.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.90 and its 200 day moving average is $87.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.78. Brunswick had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 8.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Brunswick Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.335 dividend. This is an increase from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is 24.94%.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

