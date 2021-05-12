Meeder Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 2,792.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,384 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,267 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 65,424 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,958,000 after acquiring an additional 8,869 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the first quarter worth about $231,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,346,000. Reinhart Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 474,547 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,970,000 after purchasing an additional 107,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Designers acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $758,000. Institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Kathleen M. Boege sold 7,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.90, for a total transaction of $587,414.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,583,132.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Piper Sandler raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Wintrust Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.40.

Shares of WTFC opened at $77.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.61. Wintrust Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.51 and a fifty-two week high of $87.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.02.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $448.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.02 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 7.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.56%.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

