Meeder Asset Management Inc. Acquires 434 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 46.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,362 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Clorox by 461.3% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Clorox during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Clorox during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CLX opened at $185.94 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $189.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $176.73 and a fifty-two week high of $239.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.14. The Clorox had a return on equity of 132.72% and a net margin of 16.14%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. The Clorox’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CLX. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $162.00 target price on shares of The Clorox in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on The Clorox from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on The Clorox from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $206.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.06.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

