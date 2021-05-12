Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Focused Wealth Management Inc

Focused Wealth Management Inc reduced its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 76.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 331 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,093 shares during the quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Medtronic by 335.2% during the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDT opened at $125.88 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $169.70 billion, a PE ratio of 47.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $87.68 and a 52-week high of $132.30.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.54%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Medtronic has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.30.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

