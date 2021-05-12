McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) Announces Earnings Results

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01), Zacks reports. McEwen Mining had a negative net margin of 140.63% and a negative return on equity of 16.86%.

MUX stock opened at $1.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.08. McEwen Mining has a 12-month low of $0.77 and a 12-month high of $1.60. The firm has a market cap of $587.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 0.97.

MUX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded McEwen Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of McEwen Mining from $2.10 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday.

About McEwen Mining

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

