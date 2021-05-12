McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) Announces Earnings Results

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01), Zacks reports. McEwen Mining had a negative net margin of 140.63% and a negative return on equity of 16.86%.

MUX stock opened at $1.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.08. McEwen Mining has a 12-month low of $0.77 and a 12-month high of $1.60. The firm has a market cap of $587.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 0.97.

MUX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded McEwen Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of McEwen Mining from $2.10 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday.

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

