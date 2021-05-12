McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) PT Raised to $260.00

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the fast-food giant’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.18% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MCD. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on McDonald’s from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on McDonald’s from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.37.

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $233.86 on Monday. McDonald’s has a 52-week low of $167.85 and a 52-week high of $238.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $230.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $217.71. The company has a market capitalization of $174.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 31,205 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $6,696,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in McDonald’s by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 46,200 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $9,914,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 61,500.0% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,696 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690 shares in the last quarter. Stolper Co grew its position in McDonald’s by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Stolper Co now owns 6,718 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,618 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

