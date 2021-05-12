McAfee Corp. Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.38 Per Share (NASDAQ:MCFE)

McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of McAfee in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Owens now forecasts that the company will earn $0.38 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.41. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for McAfee’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho increased their price target on McAfee from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on McAfee from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Pritchard Capital lifted their target price on McAfee from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on McAfee from $30.50 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on McAfee from $23.50 to $25.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.79.

Shares of MCFE stock opened at $23.00 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.95. McAfee has a 12-month low of $14.80 and a 12-month high of $26.32.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $442.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.63 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a $0.115 dividend. This is a boost from McAfee’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in McAfee during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in McAfee by 251.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in McAfee in the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in McAfee by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 7,337 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in McAfee in the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000.

About McAfee

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

