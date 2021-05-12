MBIA (NYSE:MBI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

MBIA (NYSE:MBI) issued its earnings results on Monday. The insurance provider reported ($2.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($1.84), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of NYSE:MBI traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.62. 7,938 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 691,659. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.57. MBIA has a 12 month low of $5.51 and a 12 month high of $10.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $468.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.72.
MBIA Company Profile
