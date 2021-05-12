MBIA (NYSE:MBI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

MBIA (NYSE:MBI) issued its earnings results on Monday. The insurance provider reported ($2.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($1.84), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NYSE:MBI traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.62. 7,938 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 691,659. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.57. MBIA has a 12 month low of $5.51 and a 12 month high of $10.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $468.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.72.

MBIA Company Profile

MBIA Inc provides financial insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through United States (U.S.) Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

