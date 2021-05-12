Maxim Group Raises Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Price Target to $44.00

Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Maxim Group from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Maxim Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 58.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Finning International from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Finning International from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Finning International from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Finning International from $33.00 to $34.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Finning International from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Finning International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.44.

Get Finning International alerts:

Shares of FINGF stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.83. 12,825 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,556. Finning International has a one year low of $12.40 and a one year high of $28.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.88.

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. It offers telehandlers, compact and small wheel loaders, mini excavators; heavy construction equipment, such as articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, track loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers; and skidders, forest machines, track feller bunchers, log stackers, multi docker material handlers, cable yarding systems, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic mining shovels, and underground mining load haul dump (LHD) loaders.

Featured Article: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Finning International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finning International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.